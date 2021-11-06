Frenchman Yann Ehrlacher will start from the top position in the main WTCR race in Adria, a result that brings him very close to his second title in a row. And is that in addition to getting a brilliant pole, the French rider has seen how much of his pursuers have faltered on the Italian track. Frédéric Vervisch will be the main rival of the Lynk & Co driver in the second round, while in the first Esteban Guerrieri will try to take advantage of the inverted grill concept that allows him to start second after Santiago Urrutia, a luxury squire of the current WTCR champion.

Yann Ehrlacher has not wanted to leave anything to chance from the first moment and the Frenchman had the best time in Q1. With a time of 1: 49.569, the Cyan Racing driver was capable of beat his teammate Santiago Urrutia by more than three tenths. Belgian Gilles Magnus took third place, followed by Thed Björk and Norbert Michelisz. BRC Hyundai drivers also got a ticket for Q2, with Norbert Michelisz fifth and Gabriele Tarquini ninth. Nevertheless, the local hero ended the session on the gravel, which left him with no options to compete in the next session.

Frédéric Vervisch is the only driver who seems to be holding the pulse of the WTCR leader.

With Jean-Karl Vernay eliminated in Q1, the leader took a break in Q2. Tiny, yes. In fact, Yann Ehrlacher finished second to one tenth behind Frédéric Vervisch, the only one of his rivals who has managed to hold his pulse while the rest were burying their options. Thed Björk, Gilles Magnus and Yvan Muller took the last three tickets for Q3. With his ninth place, Esteban Guerrieri can still dream of a good result from the inverted grid of the first race, concept that will allow Santiago Urrutia to start in the first position of the peloton.

The decisive Q3 made it clear that the current champion and leader is at another level. Yann Ehrlacher took a pole of complete authority after signing a time of 1: 49.347. The French pilot got all the performance out of his Lynk & Co 03 TCR to beat Frédéric Vervisch by 163 thousandths. Just five thousandths behind the Audi driver was Thed Björk. There were greater distances between the rest of the pilots, since Gilles Magnus closed Q3 almost seven tenths behind the leader, while Yvan Muller did not get a great lap and closed his performance 1.3 seconds behind his nephew.

Results Classification of the WTCR 2021 in Adria Circuit

