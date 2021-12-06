The sudden release of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2021. After staying hidden for most of the boom in next-gen consoles, the fighting franchise of Sega has come back to life after so much, the company has decided to revive the history of the franchise with a special touch called: Yakuza.

When Ultimate Showdown came to PS4 Earlier this year, he did so with a polygonal costume DLC pack for his fighters. This has not been enough for players to stick with the game, which is why SEGA, next week, will release a new special pack Virtua Fighter x Yakuza.

As you can see in the trailer, not only will you get 19 Yakuza character costumes for the game, but the DLC pack will also include 20 background music tracks from the series, approximately 650 different character customization options from previous games of Virtua fighter , 20 music tracks by Virtua Fighter 3 and spectator stickers for when you want to watch other people compete online.

The package Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown x Yakuza DLC It will be available from December 8. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is available exclusively for PlayStation 4 and is part of the PlayStation Now subscription service.