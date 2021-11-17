After the departure of Toshihiro Nagoshi, RGG Studio, responsible for the Yakuza series, assured that the future of their games was not in danger. Today he gave new details about Yakuza 8, the sequel to Yakuza Like a Dragon, and talked about the next steps to take with Judgment and new IP preparing the Japanese study.

First of all, RGG has confirmed that the one known as Yakuza 8 will take place a few years after the events of Yakuza Like a Dragon and will be starring again by Ichiban Kasuga, the charismatic character who debuted in the last installment of the series. Likewise, as previously announced, it will also continue to have the new gameplay of turn-based combat.

As for Judgment, it seems that there will be a break after the release of the recent Lost Judgment, although RGG assures that they will “continue to appreciate” the series (via VGC). There was talk ago that it could be the last game in the franchise due to certain controversies with the actor who plays the protagonist of Judgment, a celebrity in the Japanese country. His representation agency would not be entirely satisfied with his appearance in video games of this style.

The thing is not there, since the current director of RGG Studio, Masayoshi Yokoyama, claimed to be working on “New IPs” outside the Yakuza and Judgment universe, although for the moment he has not wanted to finalize any project.

Despite the fact that Lost Judgment has not had the expected reception from SEGA, the Japanese company seems to have full confidence in the generational replacement of RGG Stduio that took the creative reins of the studio when Nagoshi departed from the front lines of command, ago already a couple of years. Hence the enormous success of Yakuza Like a Dragon and the next releases to come.