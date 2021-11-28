Anime and manga Demon Slayer is one of the most popular today, which has caused a large number of cosplayers and models to decide to become characters in the series. One of the most beloved characters is Nezuko kamado, who comes to life thanks to Yaiza Pérez cosplay, a Spanish model specialized in body paint.

We have seen many cosplays of Nezuko kamado but none like that of Yaiza Pérez, and not just for being made with body paint. The model decided to play Nezuko in an alternative version, taking as a reference the cover of volume 11 of the manga. This cover shows Nezuko with a horn on her forehead and flower-shaped markings adorning her skin.

The Yaiza Pérez cosplay as Nezuko It was incredible, because it recreates the cover of Koyoharu Gotouge in a perfect way. Yaiza Pérez’s makeup always looks great, but Nezuko’s markings and her horn look especially good in this Demon Slayer cosplay.

Nezuko kamado He was one of the characters most requested by the followers of Yaiza Pérez, so he decided to please them this month. The reason is that the second season of the anime is already being broadcast, where the adventure of Tanjiro and his sister who was turned into a demon continues. There are only a few chapters left for the anime to reach the Kimetsu no Yaiba movie: Mugen Train.

The cover of volume 11 of the Demon Slayer manga by Koyoharu Gotouge. (Shueisha)

If you like how it looks Yaiza Pérez as Nezuko Kamado I recommend that you follow her on her social networks, as the cosplayer usually uploads content very often. If you want to see other interpretations of this character you can also see the Nezuko cosplay by Enako, one of the best cosplayers in Japan.