The Germans took bronze, the Americans took silver and the undeniable leaders of the competition, the Chinese.The Mexicans were advancing from a seventh place and watching their movements passing the Italians, Russians and the Japanese hosts. The synchronicity of the Guadalajara and Monterrey reached 400.14 points that left them in the medal zone, however it was the Germans who, with the quality of the last jump of the final round, led them to win the medal.

The overwhelming quality and synchrony of the Chinese duo were definitive with 467.82 points, followed at a distance by Americans with 444.36 points. The combined German added 404.73 and the Mexicans and gold medalists in the Pan American Games after a remarkable performance accumulated 400.14 in their score.