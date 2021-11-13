Polar cold has arrived in the blink of an eye and ingenuity is sharpened to combat low temperatures without neglecting style. Shearling coats or fur-lined boots are great allies during autumn-winter, but if we talk about accessories we have to refer to scarves.

In particular, we stop to talk about the maxi scarves that we can wear in infinite ways. One of our favorite ways? Adjust them to the body with a belt and create a cape / poncho effect that allows us to be very warm. In addition, we can place this scarf on top of a thick jacket and a knitted sweater.





Beyond this idea, we can also bet on wearing our XXL scarf around the neck or as if it were a “blanket” over our shoulders. In this way, we can make him hug us when it is colder. The options are endless.

Of course, if we are looking for a scarf that is multifunctional we have to opt for a design long and wide enough to achieve this. It is recommended that the length exceeds 1.70, while the width should be a minimum of about 70 centimeters. This selection of designs meets our requirements.

Oversized scarves





River Island Printed Monogram Oversized Black Scarf at Asos. 30.99 euros.





Oversized wool scarf from Comptoir des Cotonniers. 95 euros.





Striped scarf from Max & Co. 115 euros.





Pink and maroon tile jacquard scarf from Stradivarius. 15.99 euros.





Tile-colored mohair scarf from Real Fábrica Española. 53.90 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photographs | Imaxtree, Real Fábrica Española, Stradivarius, Max & Co, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Asos