LaSalud.mx.- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) is an open-door and exemplary institution in the field of patient care, as well as in health education and research, stated the doctor. Carolina Ortega Franco, in charge of the Office of the Education and Research Unit.

The Education and Research Unit of the IMSS works on the training of sufficient and capable health personnel to provide quality medical care, promotes continuous professional improvement and generates new and better solutions to the health problems of the beneficiaries through research and innovation. One of its lines of work is to incorporate innovative educational strategies in training programs, permanent education in health and in research.

For this reason, from November 22 to 25, 2021, the “XVI National Forum and II International Health Education, Transforming Health Education in complex scenarios”, Aimed at education managers and teachers of all human resource training programs and permanent education of personnel in the health area of ​​the IMSS and other organizations. His motto was: “Transforming Health Education in complex scenarios.”

In the closing ceremony of this forum, Ortega Franco thanked the general director of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, to the Director of Medical Benefits, Dr. Célida Duque Molina, to the education authorities of the institute, and to the speakers for their vision and commitment to improve the health of the population through Education and Innovation in Health.

During the forum, the importance of the development of disciplinary and transversal competences, academic environments and clinical simulation, the use of innovative tools for health education, such as Information and Communication Technologies in Health, Technologies for Learning and Knowledge and Technologies was highlighted. for Empowerment and Participation. The challenges of health education in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic were also discussed.

Aspects were raised that are part of continuing education for updating their teachers, and that will be part of the operational work of their improvement programs within their academic headquarters for the year 2022 and the following.

In the context of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the symposium “Gender perspective in the training processes of the multidisciplinary health team”, With the participation of prestigious representatives of the United Nations (UN), the IMSS and the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Institutions with 30 expert panelists and speakers, IMSS regulations, academics, researchers, managers and health professionals from UNAM, Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey, University of Guadalajara, National Institute of Psychiatry, Mexican Society of Simulation in Health Sciences participated. , Hospital Médica Sur, Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine.

In addition, the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico, AC, National Bioethics Commission, Anahuac University; from the international arena, from the Pontificia Universidad Católica and the Universidad del Desarrollo (Chile), Business School of the Pompeu Fabra University, (Barcelona), Mayo Clinic (USA), Knowledge & Transformation Health Forum (England) and the Organization of Nations United.

