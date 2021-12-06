All crowdfunding always carries a risk, after all it is investing in a product that may differ from what was promised with its final result. Or not even reach the market for legal reasons. Hence, there was a certain fear with the xScreen by UPspec Gaming for turning the Xbox Series S into a laptop.

His KickStarter campaign last year was a success by harvest more than 90,000 euros to finance. However, there was an essential step for its production to become a reality: obtain the certification to start the procedures. And it is just what its creators have just achieved, in the absence of the last paperwork.

Apart from sharing his latest trailer, with this accessory in full swing showing how to turn an Xbox Series S into a portable console without requiring external power or HDMI connection (ideal for car or train travelfor example), UPspec Gaming has shared the box design and manual that will come with xScreen. Another indication of how little remains for its launch.

If everything goes according to plan, it will be early 2022 and with a price for stores of 169 euros. But its reservation is only available from its official website (apart from KickStarter, of course), before which its creators warn that they have detected a Chinese copy that has tried to get a slice. Recall that this docked screen is 11.6 inch and offers a resolution to 1080p and 60 Hz (enough for Xbox Series S features), and with built-in speakers.