If you thought there was no one to compete against Elon Musk and his Tesla auto empire, you were wrong, Xpeng, a company of Chinese origin plans to become a global electric car maker that could give the billionaire headaches.

According to Xpeng vice president and president, Brian Gu, his company focuses on global opportunities, we want to balance with our delivery contribution, half from China, half from outside China, in the long term, ”said the executive in interview with CNBC.

Image: Soy Motor

Xpeng Vs Tesla

Gu noted that Guangzhou-based Xpeng will invest more in the east and next international markets. His intention is to enter Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands next year.

Shares of Xpeng, which are publicly traded in the United States, rose more than 8% after the company reported an increase in revenue in the third quarter, reaching 5.72 billion yuan ($ 887.7 million). That beat expectations of 5.03 billion yuan, according to StreetAccount.

Gu noted that he expects the Xpeng to break even in two years given the shortage of chips the industry is currently experiencing. Its intention is to produce around 150 thousand cars a year.

The manufacturer launched its first vehicle in December 2018, the G3 SUV model, however the recent P7 sedan model, which began shipping last summer, proved to be much more popular accounting for more than 77% of deliveries, according to Gu data.

For the international market, Gu pointed out that the G9 electric SUV model is designed for both China and the international markets they have aspected.