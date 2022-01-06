Xolo Marudueña already knows the suit he will wear in Blue Beetle

One of the films of the DC Universe that are preparing to arrive in the medium term is Blue Beetle, and its protagonist, actor Xolo Marudueña, who already knows the outfit of the hero that will be seen on the big screen.

Do not miss: Blue Beetle, with the version of Jaime Reyes, will arrive at the cinema

In an interview with USA Today, Xolo Maridueña revealed that he already had the costume fit with the Blue Beetle costume, which he describes as impressive.

“We have made two suit adjustments. They hope that I will become more of a fan when we start filming. But I’ve seen the suit and it looks amazing. “

Maridueña pointed out that beyond the action that is promised in the film, something that excites him is that there will be ethnic diversity in DC films,

“I am nervous, but excited. It’s going to be important, not only for Latinos and to see people of color, brown people, represented on the screen, but also to show a story that we haven’t really seen before.”.

Change of plans and good news

The release of Blue Beetle has received a couple of adjustments from Warner Bros. Pictures, since it has been decided that its release will be in theaters instead of reaching directly to digital platforms.

In this way, the arrival of Blue Beetle to the big screen (literally) will take place on August 18, 2023.

Blue Beetle is the second DC Comics film confirmed for release in 2023, the first being Shazam !: Fury of the Gods, which will arrive on June 2, two months before the Blue Beetle movie.

After the passage of Dann Garret and Ted Kord, Jaime Reyes is the third bearer of the Blue Beetle mantle in the pages of the comics, whose debut was in Mystery Men Comics # 1 (August 1939).

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto and starring Xolo Marudueña, Blue Beetle will hit theaters on August 18, 2023.

It may interest you: DC Comics characters with Mexican roots

Sources: USA Today / ScreenRant

Accept The Judas Contract at SMASH and DC Comics México

In the early 1980s, The New Teen Titans, by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, was the most popular DC Comics title, and the series reached its zenith with the groundbreaking plot called “The Judas Contract.” An epic multi-issue story that cleverly played up to readers’ expectations and delivered shocking revelations and surprising twists every moment.

From the retirement of Robin and Kid Flash to the birth of Nightwing, from Jericho’s introduction to the ultimate betrayal of a Teen Titan, The Judas Contract kept Teen Titans fans positively enthralled during its initial run – and still does. today.

SMASH and DC Comics México brings to you in their DC Modern Classics line, The New Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. The acclaimed work of Marv Wolfman and George Pérez that should not be missing in your collection.

Also being read:

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Flash have a new enemy …

Henry Cavill wants to be the next James Bond

Gallery | Nostalgia for Superman

10 foods with iron that you should include in your diet

Henry Cavill’s training as Superman