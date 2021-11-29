The most recent polls reinforced Castro’s status as a favorite.

“We are not staying at home, this is the moment. It is the moment to remove this dictatorship,” said Castro, 62, as reporters surrounded her just after voting in the city of Catacamas. “This moment is now or never,” he added.

The candidate said she was confident that voters would report any issues they saw and that international observers would also help ensure a fair vote.

The election is the latest hot-button political focus in Central America, from where thousands of migrants leave for the United States and a key transit point for drug trafficking, and where concern has grown over increasingly authoritarian governments.

The vote also sparked diplomatic tussles between Beijing and Washington after Castro said she would open diplomatic ties with China, downplaying ties with US-backed Taiwan.

Castro’s main rival is Nasry Asfura of the National Party, a wealthy businessman and mayor of the capital, Tegucigalpa, who has tried to distance himself from the unpopular ruler. He was expected to cast his vote later in the capital.

Asfura told Honduran television that he would abide by the result of the vote. “Whatever the Honduran people want in the end, I respect it. Everything is going to be said at the polls,” he said.

In Tegucigalpa, when the polls opened on a cool, sunny day, dozens of people could be seen lining up early in various places.

“I am against so much corruption, poverty and even drug trafficking,” said José González, 27, a mechanic who was trained outside a voting center accompanied by his young daughter. He stated that he would vote for Castro.

The polls will be open until 17:00 local time (2300 GMT) and preliminary results are expected three hours later. Some 5.2 million Hondurans are called to vote.

Hernández’s disputed reelection in 2017 and its aftermath loom over Sunday’s vote.

Widespread reports of election irregularities four years ago sparked protests that claimed the lives of more than two dozen people, but Hernández’s victory was ultimately approved by allies on the electoral council.

Days later, it was endorsed by the government of the then President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Alexa Sánchez, a 22-year-old medical student, lounged on a bench while listening to music on her headphones and said she reluctantly voted for Castro.

“Honestly, it wasn’t like there were so many good options,” he said. Sánchez added that he would not be surprised if there was violence after a vote that he did not expect to be clean. “Probably the nationalists win again (…) I think everything has already been agreed.”