By Sandra Redmond

Next weekend the Angela Peralta Theater will host the celebration of the XIII edition of the Polanco Jazz Festival, in which through a rigorous safety and hygiene protocol, a capacity reduced to 75% will be opened, to receive lovers of this musical genre and that in addition to the musical proposals, they will be able to enjoy the film Birdman musicalized live by the Mexican drummer Antonio Sanchez.

After eight years of activities and the nomination received in 2019 for the Moons of the National Auditorium as one of the best jazz shows of that year, the Polanco Festival, in its winter season, will present on December 4 and 5, young musicians on the rise sharing the stage with the greatest exponents of the national and international jazz scene.

For Saturday 4, the programming considers the participation of the DJ Luis Ortega, founder of Baby ‘O); the flamenco jazz of Alvera de Leon; jazz fusion band Wet paint, the American guest artist Andrea Miller and the soul jazz and R&B of Fat Mojo.

As for Sunday, December 5, DJ Luis Ortega will open the stage again. The quintet will follow Last Jerome with Mexican and contemporary jazz; will also present the Polanco Soul Queens and then Louise Phelan Blues Project accompanied by The Ladies of Avignon and finally from France, Adrien brandeis and his latin jazz.

Prior to the festival, on Friday the 3rd the film Birdman, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film will be screened on a giant screen and will be scored live by Antonio Sánchez at 6 pm. The theater will open its doors at 4:00 p.m. and the concerts for Saturday and Sunday will begin at 4:30 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.

The Angela Peralta Theater is located at one end of the Abraham Lincoln Park, in Aristóteles s / n, between Emilio Castelar and Luis G. Urbina. More information, reservations for pre-sale purchase at 55-1678-8487 or via WhatsApp at 55-2558-8158 or at https://www.facebook.com/festivaldejazzenpolanco