There are no more excuses to improve the WiFi coverage of your home. The Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro has plummeted its price on Amazon, allowing us to expand the WiFi signal in an easy, fast and now also very economical way.

For only 8.40 euros we can buy the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro on Amazon, a 35% discount compared to its usual price, which is usually around 15 euros or even more.

Everything that the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro offers you

The Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro is characterized by having two 2 × 2 MIMO antennas capable of reaching speeds of up to 300Mbps in 802.11n networks. It also guarantees a total coverage of up to 150 square meters.

We are also faced with a very easy-to-use repeater. Thanks to its link with Xiaomi Home we can manage it quickly from any smartphone, in turn configuring its different operating modes.

In summary, an inexpensive but effective repeater that we can now find on Amazon at a price that you should certainly not miss. You know, if you have WiFi coverage problems in your home or office, it’s because you want to 😛