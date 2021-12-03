After launching its first high-end refrigerator for sale, Xiaomi has done the same with its first washing machine under the “Exclusive” line. It’s about the new Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine Exclusive Edition (10Kg), quite a long name for a complete integrated washer-dryer.

Beyond having a great variety of washing machine modes, this new model presented by Xiaomi integrates a disinfection system, an automatic soap and fabric softener loader and other novelties which we will review below.

Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine Exclusive Edition, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine Exclusive Edition is presented as a washing machine of 10Kg load which also integrates a quick drying system. For its operation it makes use of a direct drive motor, which by not having a strap reduces its noise and vibrations.

Among its main characteristics we find an integrated drying system and a total of 22 washing modes. These include a fast mode capable of washing and drying our clothes in just one hour of operation. All of these accessible from its large front screen or through our smartphone.

Beyond that we find ourselves in front of a washing machine with integrated dryer capable of disinfecting our clothes with an effectiveness rate of 99%. In addition, it incorporates intelligent functions thanks to its WiFi connectivity and an automatic suction system for soap and softener so that we do not have to recharge it on a daily basis.

As far as price is concerned, the new Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine Exclusive Edition 10kg will begin to be marketed at a special launch price of 2,999 yuan, about 417 euros To the change. That if, at the moment there are no indications that it reaches the Global market.