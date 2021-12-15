Following the announcement in October of the new launch of Xiaomi ’s Redmi Watch 2 Lite smartwatch, today it has finally seen the light. With a starting price of € 69.99, this smartwatch has quite attractive features.

We have had to wait a month, since it was launched in China, to be able to enjoy this new cheaper version of the Redmi Watch.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite goes on the market for a price € 69.99. The Chinese multinational has orchestrated a massive launch and you can now get it on the main websites such as Amazon, PC Componentes, Media Markt, El Corte Inglés or FNAC, apart from the official Xiaomi pages. Is compatible with iOS and Android and for now we can find it in blue, ivory and black.

We are before the new version of Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite. The main change that this version incorporates is the panel, which goes from the 1.4 inches with LCD technology of the Mi Watch Lite to 1.55 inches with IPS technology, like the resolution that increases to 320 x 360 pixels.

We can also highlight the battery life. In this case it is 262 mAh, allowing up to 10 days of use without charging it (under normal conditions), one day more than the previous version promised us.

At the design level we find a watch practically identical to its predecessor. Count with one weight of only 35 grams, which does not ensure great comfort when doing all kinds of sports.

However, one of the great improvements and what can most attract everyone’s attention, whether you are an athlete or not, is that go from the 11 exercise modes to all 100, including 17 professionals, both exterior and interior.

It has functions such as heart rate measurement, blood oxygen saturation, accelerometer, resistance up to five atmospheres and a Integrated GPS with more accurate location tracking (very useful when running outdoors).

Even if its starting price is 10 euros more expensive than its previous version, This new smartwatch is designed for the most sporty people who don’t want to spend a lot of money on a smartwatch either.