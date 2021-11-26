The Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1, the most powerful and advanced sound bar that Xiaomi has launched already has a date and price of arrival in Spain and it also makes it ready to become a star gift next Christmas.

The company itself has announced that the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 will arrive in Spain in December (no specific date), debuting at a fairly low price for a soundbar of these characteristics of only 279 euros.

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1, main features

The Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 is characterized by its power. together, its main module and 6.5 ″ subwoofer, manage to offer a power of 430W, positioning itself as we said as the most powerful soundbar in the company.

Among its specifications we find compatibility with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual Sound: X. It also has connectivity NFC, Wifi and Bluetooth, thus allowing the synchronization of any device wirelessly.

To all this is added its own remote control USB, Coaxial, Optical and HDMI connections and a small OLED display «Dot-matrix» integrated into the main bar. In addition, the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 has AI Sound Mode, an intelligent system capable of adapting all its parameters according to the conditions of the passenger compartment where it is located.