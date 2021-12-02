Yesterday we anticipated the arrival of Xiaomi’s first professional-use monitor, a new model that will be presented next December 4th but little by little we are getting to know its first characteristics.

Although, yesterday the firm revealed one 99% coverage of Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color spaces for this monitor, as well as a 4K resolution, today confirmed that this monitor for professional use will also be Pantone certified.

Xiaomi’s first Pantone certified monitor

As confirmed by Xiaomi, your first pro monitor will be Pantone certified, thus fulfilling the requirements of the complete range of PANTONE colors and a correct display of these.

In this way, this first monitor for professional use from Xiaomi whose name is still unknown. be able to faithfully display the Pantone color gamut and color palettes, making its use even more attractive by designers and content creators.

Xiaomi seems to have put all his dedication to making a great monitor for professional use. In just a few days we will discover all its details, its launch price and if it ends up reaching the Global market.