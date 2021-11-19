Amazon has started its Black Friday Week with great discounts on Xiaomi products. Among these we find the Xiaomi Smart Electric Folding Bike, an electric bike that we can now buy at half price.

Although the Xiaomi Smart Electric Folding Bike is normally marketed for about 999.99 euros, now we can buy it on Amazon for only 499.00 euros, that is to say, with a discount of no less than 50%.

Xiaomi Smart Electric Folding Bike, an electric bike for the city

The Xiaomi Smart Electric Folding Bike is an electric bicycle that weighing only 14 kilograms has been molded around a resistant chassis made of aluminum. In this it integrates a 250W motor and a battery capable of giving you a autonomy of up to 45 kilometers.

In addition, this fantastic bike has up to four different modes of power delivery, thus allowing us to adjust its performance in relation to our needs or the type of route in which we use it.

For the rest, the Xiaomi Smart Electric Folding Bike has LED lighting, both in its front part and in the back part and a on-board computer equipped with display from which we can view all kinds of information.