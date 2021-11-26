As we all know, Xiaomi hides within its customization layer innumerable hidden functions and settings that can make our lives easier and that, in fact, on many occasions we are not aware of their existence. And that is precisely the case of the function that we are going to talk about in this post, and that is that we are going to show you the one known as “Look ahead” mode that we find within the Digital Wellbeing settings of our device.

This function is aimed at our phone helps us avoid collisions or accidents when we are using it on the street or in an environment in which we have to remain attentive to our surroundings, so it is really useful in the event that we are clueless people and need extra help.

How to activate the Look ahead mode on our Xiaomi phone

As we say, this feature called “Look ahead” consists of a mechanism that allows your device (through location and its motion capture sensors) to be able to notify you so that you are cautious when we are using the phone in a situation that may cause a collision or accident.

In addition, its configuration is very simple and does not require too much complication, being a very little intrusive functionality in our day to day and that It will only work when the phone detects that we are using it while walking depending on its location or movement.

In order to activate and configure it, we will only have to:





Access the settings of your Xiaomi phone and click on the section “Digital well-being and parental control”

Once inside, go down and select the option “Look ahead”

To be able to configure it, just activate the option at the top of the screen and give physical activity and location permissions to the function itself

Something interesting is that, in the event that we do not want the function to access our location data, we can simply select that it takes into account the movement of the phone itself with greater privacy. It is true that it will not be as accurate as if we activated it, but some users may prefer to keep it deactivated to preserve their location data.