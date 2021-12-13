As with the Xiaomi 12 family, the new Redmi K50 are close to showing up, and a lot of rumors coming from China keep coming for this series that will incorporate a great variety of phones focused on different user profiles.

As we can read from Gizmochina, this line of devices will include the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Redmi K50 Gaming Pro Edition, two new smartphones focused on gameplay with specific features such as its high-end Mediatek processor and high refresh rate panels.

Improving the experience we saw on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Taking into account the leaks and certifications that we have seen by Xiaomi in China, the company will present two new gaming-oriented devices within not too much, focusing its main qualities on housing the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chipset for the Pro model and the Dimensity 7000 for the standard variant and panels with a refresh rate that will reach 144 Hz, ideal to have a first level experience.





We have already seen this formula before with the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, and in this new generation some key points such as retractable buttons will remain that we can configure from the settings of the phone itself and a specific charging system with which we can play as comfortably as possible, something key for this type of use.

As for the rest of its specifications, rumors give information about the cameras that will mount both devices, having the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition a triple camera with 64 megapixel Samsung GW3 main sensor, while on the side of the Redmi K50 Gaming Pro Edition we would find a quad camera with 64 MP main sensor (Sony IMX686), 13 MP ultra wide angle, 8 MP telemacro lens and 2 MP depth sensor.





Of course, we must bear in mind that this information is by no means confirmed by Xiaomi itself, so We will have to wait to find out if the Asian firm is finally encouraged or not to present both devices, a presentation that is expected to take place shortly after the official launch of the new Xiaomi 12 and MIUI 13.

Source | Gizmochina