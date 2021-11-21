The Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E It is already available for purchase and it also does it in its most economical variant together with a significant discount of 25%, that is, 200 euros cheaper as an introductory offer.

Without going any further, we can currently buy the 55-inch Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E for only 599 euros on Amazon, an offer very to consider if you are looking for a television with a great image quality.

Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E, everything it offers you

The new Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E arrives on the market in its most economical variant, that is, in a size of 55 inches. This has a 4K resolution QLED panel which is capable of offering vivid, bright colors and a deep and realistic black.

Among its features we find compatibility with Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and MEEMC technologies. In addition, this new 55-inch Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E integrates Android TV as an operating system so we can access a wide variety of applications and games.

Beyond this, the Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E stands out for having 30W stereo speakers (twin tweeters and quad woofers), 1x HDMI eARC 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 2.0 and support for Google Assistant.