If you want to try the freedom that a scooter gives you, or you want to renew the old one you have, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter is one of the most popular, and now it is with a discount of 70 euros.

Xiaomi has become one of the benchmark brands in the market for electric scooters. They are stylishly designed, reliable, and inexpensive. Especially now, with the Black Friday discount.

Take away the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter electric scooter with a discount of 70 euros. Reach the minimum price and it stays at only 279.99 euros. Sold and shipped by Amazon for free in one day.

It’s a electric scooter provided with abundant security measures and battery saving, which places it above the average of the competition, as we are going to see.



New 2020 Xiaomi electric scooter with an improved battery with 30 kilometers of range and a maximum speed of 25 km / h. The 500W motor offers good acceleration and folds in just 3 seconds.

Achieves a maximum speed of 20 km / h, with a range of about 20 kilometers.

Incorporates the KERS system used in Formula 1, which recovers kinetic energy after long-term braking.

Also has a speed regulation system that helps to maintain a constant speed set by the driver, to avoid shocks related to acceleration.

When braking, show off a double braking system equipped with a regenerative braking system and disc on the rear wheel, and an E-ABS system on the front wheel.



Has three speed modes, which adapt to all the needs of the urban environment.

What’s more folds in 3 secondsIt is only 49 centimeters long and only weighs 12 Kilos.

You can easily transport it in your hand, or put it in the trunk of the car or in the subway, without problem.

