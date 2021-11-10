Historically, the Redmi Note family is one of the sagas that has had the most successes within the Xiaomi ecosystem, and that is why the company recently decided to renovate a classic, the Redmi Note 8 2021.

This device is already on sale prior to 11.11 on Aliexpress, and you can already get it with a price of 160 euros con shipping from Spain and delivery in less than five days, a fantastic opportunity to renew your old Xiaomi.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 at the best price

As we already know, the Redmi Note 8 2021 is a device really similar to its original version, in fact, at the design level we are exactly in front of the same phone. The main change that we find in this generation is that of its processor, which has gone on to mount the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, a SoC very suitable for basic use: navigation, social networks, etc.





In addition to this, keep riding a 6.3-inch IPS panel and FHD + resolution, quad camera with 64-megapixel main sensor, a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging of up to 18W and even an NFC chip to make mobile payments with our device.

Initially, the RRP of the new generation of the Redmi Note 8 is 179 euros but, thanks to this one-off offer that we can enjoy through Aliexpress, we can get it for just 160 euros with completely free shipping and a two-year warranty in Spain, a great opportunity to get a classic at a bargain price.