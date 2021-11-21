On the occasion of Black Friday, Amazon has thrown the price of the best Xiaomi router on the ground. We talk about Xiaomi Mi AIoT Router AX3600, which we can buy for practically half its official price.

For only 64.95 euros we can buy the Xiaomi Mi AIoT Router AX3600 on Amazon, an offer that you should not escape, especially if you have a large number of connected devices at home and you also want to make the most of your Internet connection.

Xiaomi Mi AIoT Router AX3600, everything it offers us

In detail, the Xiaomi Mi AIoT Router AX3600 is a router capable of reaching a maximum speed of up to 3,000Mbps, all offering a very good signal quality thanks to technologies such as MU-MIMO 8 × 8 or your multiplexing system OFDMA.

Among its characteristics we find a total of seven antennas, six are responsible for offering the widest coverage, while the central antenna focuses on the connection of the smart devices that we have in our home.

In summary, the best option for those who want to provide extra stability and performance to your local network. With this router you will be able to make the most of your Internet connection, regardless of the number of connected devices.