That’s the first thing we’ve known, that the Xiaomi 12 will debut next month, probably alongside the rest of Xiaomi’s new high-end. And regarding the muscle, now we know what would be the processor with which it would have, and it would not be the one we were all waiting for. Because the normal thing is that it will have the new Snapdragon 898, if it really wants to compete with the Apple phone, but no, the reality is that the new information that comes from China to point to a Snapdragon 870 as the one in charge of moving to this phone.

A few weeks ago we knew the first details of the compact phone that the Chinese brand is working on, which would be a good alternative to the smaller iPhone , and therefore would seek to eat some ground. And to compete, it must be a moderately powerful phone.

As you know, this has been one of the most popular processors in the premium Android mid-range in recent months, so it would be a notch below the iPhone 13 mini in terms of performance. So we should rather understand it as a kind of Lite model of the future Xiaomi 12. Even so, these same information suggest that the vocation of this phone is to be a premium mobile, and that it feels like such in the hand, but without the performance of the companions in the range.

Little in common with the iPhone 13 mini

In these weeks there has been talk of this Xiaomi alternative to the iPhone 13 mini, but if we look at everything that is being rumored, it does not seem like a phone so similar to this one of course. Because the screen of this mobile of the Chinese would have a size of 6.3 inches, significantly larger than the iPhone, which is only 5.4 inches. In the case of the Xiaomi 12 mini we would have a Full HD + resolution, as well as a fast charge of 67W, for a 4200mAh battery.

Besides, the wireless charging would have a power of 50W, more than remarkable of course. This model will have three variants, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The prices would be 500 euros, 540 euros and 595 euros at the change. Therefore it will be a mid-range phone with a premium price, and it would be somewhat further than what we understand by a Lite model of the Chinese.