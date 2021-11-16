Xiaomi Youpin now will have the same conditions of sale as Xiaomi Mi Mall, also known as the official Xiaomi website. Until now, each store had its different purchase conditions, but this is going to change.

A change in the rules when buying

In an internal email, the company has reported that they correspond to consumer-oriented changes, in order to enjoy the same advantages in the different official distributors of the company.

Although Xiaomi Youpin will remain a crowdfinding platform, in this it is also possible to find products that are marketed in other company stores.

Up to now, the stores had their own sales numbers and costsHowever, now everything is going to be integrated into the company’s retail department.

The experience will not change and the user will be able to continue shopping in both As it has done until now, however, conditions at the time of shipping, return and other parameters that affect the purchase are now common.

It is a very striking strategy, since Youpin has multiple agreements with different distributors who ship from their own warehouses, but if it favors the user, it is always good news.

