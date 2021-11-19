The Canary Islands are in luck. If just a year ago you did not have any Xiaomi Store, in just a few days the company will open its third official store in the fortunate islands and it will also do it in style with great offers and surprise gifts.

Expanding its network of official stores, this new opening will take place on the island of Tenerife, specifically in the north of the island where from next November 26 the islanders will be able to enjoy a new Xiaomi Store.

A new Xiaomi Store arrives in La Orotava, in Tenerife

In detail, ehis new Xiaomi Store will open its doors on November 26 in La Orotava, specifically in the La Villa Shopping Center located a few meters from the north highway, so its access will be very easy.

As usual, This new opening will come load of offers, great discounts and of course, important surprises in the form of gifts for the first buyers who want to experience the opening ceremony of this new Xiaomi Store.

So you already know, If you are from the island and want to live the Xiaomi spirit, do not miss this new opening. If you are one of the first to take a product from the brand with you, you can get the odd gift!