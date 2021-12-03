The three applications that are included are My Orange (to manage our account with the operator), Orange TV (access to the multimedia contents of the company) and My Livebox (full control of router configuration). These apps are disabled in MIUI, but as for the mobile detect SIM entered is Orange will activate them.

Xiaomi and Orange have signed an agreement in Spain, France and Poland . From now on, if you buy a new Xiaomi mobile and put an Orange SIM card in it, you will automatically have three operator applications installed. The trick is that the applications are hidden and disabled as standard. However, when you insert an Orange SIM, all three applications become active.

This will happen both in Xiaomi mobiles that are purchased via Orange, like those that are bought in any other store. The first of the mobiles to include this curious functionality is the Xiaomi Mi 11i. This will make the image of Xiaomi mobile phones now occupy at least tens of megabytes more.

They will come pre-installed on mobiles, but hidden

Including the applications by default has better alternatives, since as soon as they are activated, they will become updated immediately by mobile in the Play Store. Instead, some kind of integrated function on the mobile or an app that downloaded the applications from the Google play store In addition to having the most up-to-date version, to avoid using outdated versions that do not include the latest functionalities offered by the operator.

Thus, in the event that let’s buy a mobile through Orange, it will already come with the pre-installed applications of the operator. This is something that operators do frequently, adapting the firmware of each mobile to their services to always offer the best functionality. When an operator validates an update from a manufacturer, it does so by ensuring that features like VoLTE and the like work properly, thus avoiding potential compatibility issues in the future.