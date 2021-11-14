Material You is the new interface design that will integrate Android 12. Along with this renewed style come the Monet themes, a very peculiar function that can be adapted to the colors of the wallpaper you have.

At first it was thought that these themes would only be available on Google Pixel terminals. However, we now know that Xiaomi devices too they will be able to enjoy this important novelty of Android 12.

Monet themes come to Xiaomi and other Android terminals

In simple terms, Monet themes take care of selecting five main colors of your wallpaper to integrate them into the system interface. Once selected, the function will allow you choose between different configurations so you can choose the one you like the most.

After selection, the entire system changes heat and adapts to the wallpaper in question. The best of the case is that every time you change the wallpaper, the system will also change color. An authentic very innovative and creative customization experience.

As mentioned above, it was thought that this feature would only be available on Google Pixel phones with Android 12.

However, a recent revelation of its source code showed that the adaptive themes function It will also be available on other mobiles with Android 12 operating system, giving other manufacturers the opportunity to use them if they wish.

More specifically, a list of the different companies that have already begun to integrate the adaptable Monet themes into their system has been revealed, and among which is Xiaomi. However, the complete list is made up of:

Xiaomi

Google

Realme

Oppo

Alive

Motorola

Nokia

Sony

TCL

Lenovo

All the aforementioned companies have a strong presence in the West. At the moment it is unknown how adaptive themes will look on Xiaomi terminals, so it’s a matter of time for the company to release a first look at this new Android 12 feature.