The year 2021 is drawing to a close, and most companies that sell smartphones are finalizing their preparations for the remainder of the year and getting it to close in the best possible way. In fact, Trendforce has already dared to forecast data that we will see in the year 2022, where what is most striking is that we are expected to return to pre-pandemic production figures with 1.39 billion units manufactured.

This This will be mainly due to high demand from emerging markets and the usual cycle of device replacement, which will help the annual growth of smartphone production to reach 3.8%, being a total of 660 million units which will be compatible with 5G connectivity, 47.5% of the entire market.

Xiaomi, the great beneficiary with a growth of 15.8%

We must bear in mind that this prediction made by Trendforce It is made based on certain product launches that we are expected to see in the year 2022. Without going any further, in the case of Apple the forecast is made taking into account that we will see a renewal of the iPhone SE in the first quarter of the key year so that the apple firm can snatch sales in the mid-range from other companies.





Focusing on Xiaomi, we see how the Asian firm it would be placed in the third position in terms of smartphone manufacturing, behind Samsung and Apple with a share of 16%. Of course, something interesting is that would be the company that grew the most in said year with an increase of 15.8% compared to this year’s figures, a development well above its main competitors.





Another interesting detail that this report leaves us is that the Chinese market will not grow significantly, so Firms such as Xiaomi, Oppo and VIVO will focus their efforts on expanding in the Global market. In addition, the data suggests that the top five phone manufacturers will consolidate with almost 80% of the market, leaving only 294 million units to all other companies, including brands like Huawei, Sony, Honor, Motorola, Asus, ZTE, etc.

