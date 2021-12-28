Xiaomi Watch S21 was revealed a day before the event of the brand: what will the new Xiaomi smartwatch look like

Before the end of 2021, Xiaomi will reveal its new smartwatch Xiaomi Watch S21. Check out the first official images!

On December 28, a few days before closing the year 2021, Xiaomi will present its new products to the world. We already know that one of them will be the high-end smartphone Xiaomi 12 (which removes the “Mi” from its name) and now we have received a small preview of its new smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch S21.

First look at Xiaomi Watch S21: the brand’s new smartwatch

In total, the company published three images through its official networks in Telegram and confirmed that a new smartwatch is coming. The Xiaomi Watch S21 It looks like it will have a minimalist design with thin edges and a rounded, presumably touch screen. We do not have technical information about the device, but we estimate that it will use the operating system Wear OS and include traditional functions such as GPS and various sensors to track the user’s health and daily activities.

Last week, the company announced that on December 28 it will reveal the smartphone Xiaomi 12, which will remove the “Mi” from its title after several editions, showing it in their names. The first details about its technical specifications came from well-known leakers, who ensure that Xiaomi’s new flagship will incorporate hardware with the latest from Qualcomm, 100 W fast charging, a complex camera system and a compact design.

Best of all, we won’t have to wait too long to find out everything about him. Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi Watch S21, since the event will take place tomorrow, December 28, on the official channels of the company: you will have all the news in Geek culture.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Xiaomi launched a series of more than interesting products in the country, such as the smartphone Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G with the fastest network connection available, the tablet Xiaomi Pad 5 and the smartband Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

