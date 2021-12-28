If this new watch from the Chinese company stands out for something, it is because it uses high-end materials. Proof of this are its screen sapphire crystal , calfskin strap and a stainless steel body. Everything to create a device resistant to all kinds of blows and situations.

It is a sector that is in continuous growth due to the incorporation of more advanced technology. This is the case of the new smartwatch of Xiaomi which has been officially presented this morning. The Xiaomi Watch S1 premium watch comes to the market with the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series.

There is no doubt that they are quality components. In the same way that it is impossible not to point out that it is a smartwatch of some considerable dimensions and with a 1.43-inch screen. To give you an idea, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has 1.36 inches, so we are talking about one of the largest on the market.

Its screen, how could it be otherwise, makes use of AMOLED panels for higher battery efficiency and good visibility against sunlight.

A versatile bet

It is enough to take a simple look at the Xiaomi Watch S1 so that one knows that he is facing a smart watch and designed to be worn in a formal way, although inside it has the impressive number of 117 sports modes. An excessive amount to the point that it is difficult to imagine each and every one of those it contains. As expected, it comes with built-in geopositioning to be able to perform a activity tracking in a monitored way.

On the other hand, the Asian brand indicates that the device brings with it physical health management daily and at all hours. Of course, at the moment they have not offered details about the monitoring options. What is known is that it offers extremely high water resistance and a autonomy of up to 12 days thanks to the power of its battery. One of the most positive aspects of this last question is that it supports wireless charging to ensure greater comfort. Another of its additions is an NFC chip with which you can make payments quickly and efficiently. In addition, it has a built-in microphone to answer calls via Bluetooth.

Price and prompt availability

Anyone might think that the price of this Xiaomi Watch S1 skyrockets due to the materials used for its construction, but nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, not as expensive as you might expect during your presentation.

Specifically, its original starting price is set at an average amount of 1,099 yuan, which is roughly equivalent to about 150 euros to change. Unfortunately, its availability is reserved for the moment to China, where its purchase will be enabled from December 31st. When is unknown will land globally or if it won’t. We will have to be attentive to know these data as soon as possible.