After practically finishing the first phases of MIUI 12.5 deployment, Xiaomi has surprisingly updated its Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G, providing them with certain new features and a significant improvement in performance and fluidity.

In itself, the Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G have started to upgrade to MIUI 12.5 for the first time via European ROM (EEA / EU), that is to say, that destined to all those terminals bought directly in some country of Europe.

Specifically, we are facing the version V12.5.1.0.RKSEUXM, which occupies a total of 673MB in its OTA format and we can also download from this link. Of course, remember to make a backup copy of your Xiaomi beforehand.

Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that already have MIUI 12.5

With the arrival of MIUI 12.5 to the Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G, Xiaomi has already deployed this MIUI variant on a wide variety of devices. Among these we find the:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8

Redmi Note 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 NFC

LITTLE M3

LITTLE F3

POCO F2 Pro

In addition, as has happened with these two devices, we may soon see new updates for other devices of the brand, whether they are entry-level, mid-range or high-end.