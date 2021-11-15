After practically finishing the first phases of MIUI 12.5 deployment, Xiaomi has surprisingly updated its Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G, providing them with certain new features and a significant improvement in performance and fluidity.
In itself, the Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G have started to upgrade to MIUI 12.5 for the first time via European ROM (EEA / EU), that is to say, that destined to all those terminals bought directly in some country of Europe.
Specifically, we are facing the version V12.5.1.0.RKSEUXM, which occupies a total of 673MB in its OTA format and we can also download from this link. Of course, remember to make a backup copy of your Xiaomi beforehand.
Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that already have MIUI 12.5
With the arrival of MIUI 12.5 to the Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G, Xiaomi has already deployed this MIUI variant on a wide variety of devices. Among these we find the:
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi 8
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi 7
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 NFC
- LITTLE M3
- LITTLE F3
- POCO F2 Pro
In addition, as has happened with these two devices, we may soon see new updates for other devices of the brand, whether they are entry-level, mid-range or high-end.