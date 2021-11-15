A few days ago we informed you of the completion of the official deployment of MIUI 12.5 by Xiaomi on the phones that the company itself had confirmed but, apparently, we had two laggards who can already enjoy their dose of update thanks to the development team of MIUI itself.

In this case, we are talking about the Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G, which were still pending to receive this update that It comes in its European version that will help both teams to improve the stability of the system and its optimization.

MIUI 12.5 European, now available for the Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G

In detail, both devices have received MIUI 12.5 through their European ROM (EEA Stable) and version V12.5.1.0, which has a total weight of about 705 MB in its OTA format and which you can download through this link.





We remind you that we are dealing with practically the same phone in both cases, especially at the level of internal specifications, so this version has been released under the same name for both devices. Of course, it is advisable to make a backup copy of the data on your device to be able to restore it in the event of any type of problem during the installation process of this version.

In principle, the deployment of MIUI 12.5 has come to an end but, as we can see in this case, Xiaomi continues to update some lagging devices that had not been able to receive this version, so It would not be surprising if more teams could receive it over the next few weeks.





The device list Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that can already enjoy MIUI 12.5 is the following: