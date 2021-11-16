Despite the fact that Xiaomi is making a lot of progress in terms of updates, the company has decided to leave out new mobiles that will remain without updating to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

Keep in mind that they correspond to devices that are old enough and whose hardware is probably not going to work quite well in this version.

The funny thing is that Xiaomi recently decided to update most of these models to MIUI 12.5. All of them are devices that were released in 2019.

It is a surprising measure because just a few weeks ago the big MIUI update took place. However, for the company they are devices that have already completed their cycle. Next the complete list:

Redmi 7

Redmi Y3

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7s

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi 7A

Even though these devices are no longer updated, this does not mean that they will stop working, so you can continue using it without any problem or fear, the only thing is that you will not have the new functions.

