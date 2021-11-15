Redmi Note 11T 5GThis is how Xiaomi has decided to call the first member of the Redmi Note 11 Series to leave China, which will also debut in just a few weeks in India, to probably later be announced in the rest of the markets.

Per se, The new Redmi Note 11T 5G will be presented in India on November 30 as a variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G itself, that is, the cheapest model that makes up this new set of terminals.

Redmi Note 11T 5G, possible features

Although, we still do not have any official details regarding the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Everything indicates that this will have the same characteristics of the Redmi Note 11 5G, starting with your processor MediaTek Dimensity 810.

In addition, it would have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen capable of 120Hz, a battery of 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging and a 50MP main camera. In turn, all this would be combined with 5G connectivity, WiFi AC and Bluetooth 5.0.

Similarly, it would not be surprising if the new Redmi Note 11T 5G had some difference compared to the Redmi Note 11 5G, either a larger battery capacity (maybe 6,000mAh) or a processor from Qualcomm.