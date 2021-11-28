Reuters. Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp will build a plant in Beijing capable of producing 300,000 electric vehicles a year, authorities in the capital reported on Saturday.

The plant will be built in two phases and Xiaomi will also have the headquarters of its automobile unit and sales and research offices in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, said the economic development agency Beijing E-Town, backed by the government, on your official WeChat account.

Read also:

Apple and Xiaomi will be out of the medal table of the market in Mexico; Oppo goes for the bronze

Beijing E-Town said it expected the plant to reach mass production in 2024, a goal announced by Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun in October.

In March, Xiaomi said it would commit to investing $ 10 billion in a new electric car division for 10 years. The company completed the commercial registration of its vehicle unit in late August.

More information:

Mexico and Colombia were key to beating Apple worldwide: President of Xiaomi AL

The company has been opening thousands of stores to stimulate domestic sales growth for its smartphone business, but over time it intends to use them as a channel to sell electric vehicles.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed