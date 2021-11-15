Xiaomi steals from Huawei its best collaborator to have the best camera

The mobile cameras are currently fighting the most interesting battle of smartphones. In its day it was the processors, then the screens and now it is the cameras’ turn. The year is ending and the information for the following season begins to arrive. According to a Chinese leaker Xiaomi has stolen its collaboration with Leica from Huawei. The company specialized in photographic lenses worked with Huawei until now and everything indicates that it has changed sides. Xiaomi wants to improve its cameras And this could be the best possible step.

Leica will now optimize the cameras of Xiaomi mobiles

Leica is one of the most important companies when it comes to photography. A few years ago it began to collaborate with Huawei to optimize some aspects of the photographs and the hardware of certain high-end mobiles. This helped a lot Huawei, a company that had several of the best cameras on the market.

Now the rumors and leaks tell us that this collaboration has moved to another of the main brands: Xiaomi. It is possible that Huawei’s bad situation has forced the company to break the contract and has left the door open for Xiaomi.

It is difficult to know, but these types of companies usually only work with one brand of the same guild at a time, so it is quite likely that Leica has broken up with Huawei. This collaboration that helped so much huawei cameras now it could do the same with Xiaomi.

In 2021 Xiaomi has made it clear that it may have one of the best cameras on the market, something that could further enhance in 2022. The collaboration with Leica would only cover certain high-end smartphones such as the Xiaomi 12 or the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The mid-range would not fit in this bag.

Now we just have to wait for Xiaomi announce the new devices and possible collaboration with Leica. The presentation of the Huawei Mate 50 and its possible non-collaboration with Leica is also pending.

