The Redmi Note 11 is one of the latest models that Xiaomi has presented. It has not left China yet, although it probably will soon, just as past generations have. Now this new generation includes a really curious novelty in the inscription of the logo.

A detail that draws a lot of attention

Specifically, this curiosity is part of the special edition “Trend Limited “which has a special appearance even in the logo. This version is only available in a single configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.





Although it can go much more unnoticed than the camera module, the Redmi logo hides a great secret behind it. No one seems to have noticed, but this device has the brand logo inscribed on its back, as is usual in other devices.

The Redmi logo seems to be floating, without being glued to the base, but not to the glass either. The company has showcased the microengraving technology it uses.

Is composed of 115,000 very small prints that make up the logo with original patterns and even offer you the different shades of shadows that make the device so strikingly designed.

The company has shared a video in which it is appreciated in a simple way how this technology is applied. Visually it is already curious, although it is even more so under the microscope.





More information | ITHome