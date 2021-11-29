Xiaomi has presented its new Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3, a renewal of its cheaper smart doorbell, which sees its main camera improved with a higher resolution and aperture in order to obtain better images.

What’s more, the new Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 incorporates the same sober design of its previous generation, but an important change: now we will not need to change your batteriesInstead, a long-lasting battery has been incorporated.

Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 is presented together with a 3MP camera with 180 degree viewing angle. In addition, its opening has been improved, becoming f / 2.0 and incorporating a total of 6 lenses inside.

In this way, the new Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 is capable of capturing better images, letting us see with a higher level of detail which person is in front of our portal. In addition, this will serve us better as a security camera.

But there is not everything, as a great novelty the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 goes on to use a 5,200mAh battery rechargeable via USB-C. This is also long-lasting, requiring only about three recharges a year (approximately every 4.8 months).

To all this is added a new intelligent recognition mechanism. Now the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 is able to detect people automatically, alerting us to it directly to our smartphone.

Beyond that, we are faced with a smart doorbell with cWiFi onectivity capable of showing us in real time and on our smartphone, alerts and images of what is happening at the door of our home. Its price is 299 yuan, about 31.5 euros To the change.