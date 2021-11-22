Xiaomi has applied for the registration of a new trademark called “Xiaomi Mobile“The documentation presented to the Intellectual Property Office suggests that the Chinese technology giant is looking to launch its own telecommunications service.

The world’s second largest smartphone maker has registered several trademarks in recent years. Among them are “Xiaomi Automobiles”, related to its incipient electric car division, “Xiaomi Express” and “Xiaomi Travel”. Now it is the turn of “Xiaomi Mobile”.

According ITHome, the new brand would be destined to the management of financial properties, sale of advertising and communication services. The record also exhibits a new logo which resembles a mobile coverage indicator with several lines that, taken together, could be understood as the word “my”.

Based on this information, it is believed that Xiaomi could launch your own telecommunications service, but there are no more details about it. Details on whether this supposed project will become a reality, when it could arrive, what its characteristics would be and whether it will be available outside of China are still unknown.

Xiaomi, a Chinese giant in full expansion

The truth is that Xiaomi is one of the largest Chinese technology companies and part of its essence is to offer a wide range of products and services in which one prevails good value for money. Its smartphones are, without a doubt, its flagship product for which it is known in much of the world.

Xiaomi also offers smart TVs, headphones, drones and smart bracelets. And household and personal care products like razors, lamps, and security cameras. As if this were not enough, the company also bets on the automotive world with its first electric vehicle.

A foray of Xiaomi into the world of telecommunications would not be far-fetched. The company has a good reputation to start a project of this magnitude, at least within the borders of China.

Now it only remains to wait to find out what the true plans of the firm are. The truth is that the passage of time may also reveal the plans related to other brands that have been registered as “Juyoudian”, “Shenxian Second Charge” and “Xiaomi People”.