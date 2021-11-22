Xiaomi continues to advance in its journey towards its electric car. Now the company has registered a second company related to the automotive world.

The goal is in 2024

The year 2024 is the key date for Xiaomi. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, has said that in that year the mass production of the company’s first vehicle will begin. Although there are not many details about what this car will be like, Everything indicates that it will compete in the SUV segment.

To date, Xiaomi had registered the company “Xiaomi EV Company Limited“However, another has been added to this: Xiaomi Automobile Technology Co., Ltd.

The first company is registered in the volume of vehicle development and manufacture. In fact, the company announced that it already has 10 billion yuan to invest in this company and so carry out the project.

At the moment the end of this company is unknown, although some rumors suggest that It could be the company they would use for dealerships, after-sales service, and even the charger network.

Let us remember that just a few hours ago the company has registered different companies, so it is possible that these are also related to their vehicles, especially that which has to do with financing your products or connected services.

More information | Gizmochina