In recent years Xiaomi has registered all kinds of trademarks. Xiaomi Express or even Xiaomi Travel are some of these that now joins «Xiaomi Mobile»To what could be your own telecommunications service.

As we can read through ITHome, Xiaomi has recently registered the trademark “Xiaomi Mobile” including in its registration a new logo which largely reminds us of the icon displayed on their terminals to indicate the amount of mobile coverage.

Xiaomi Mobile, what is this new brand about

According to the own registry where Xiaomi has obtained the brand “Xiaomi Mobile”, this will be destined to the financial property management, advertising sales and communication services, which makes us think that we could be dealing with our own company that will offer communication services and Internet access.

In addition, Xiaomi has registered the logo of this new brand, closely resembling the coverage indicator and adding a point on the last vertical line in order to show a logo that in itself turns out to be the word “my”.

In short, Xiaomi seems to have new plans in hand. Even so, only time will tell us what this new service is about and if it will finally be available beyond the Chinese borders.

Via | ITHome