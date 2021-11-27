We first met the Redmi Buds 3 at the end of the summer (be careful, not to be confused with the Redmi Buds 3 Pro) and now, almost at the end of the year, the new “almost intraural” headphones with the Redmi seal leave the Chinese market and arrive in Spain. A model of which we already know its official price and availability.

The Redmi Buds 3 are affordable wireless headphones that arrive to compete in the entry range. With an already classic design that Apple made fashionable, the Buds 3 arrive promising up to 20 hours of use thanks to the charging case and noise cancellation (35 dB).

Five hours and up to 20 with the charging case

The Redmi Buds 3 are light headphones, well each only weighs 4.5 grams and measures of 40.7 × 16.9 × 18.7 mm. According to the manufacturer, they are “the first semi-internal headphones from Redmi”. The resemblance to Apple’s AirPods 2 is undeniable, due to its shape and glossy white finish.

Inside they hide two dynamic drivers with a size of 12 millimeters along with a Qualcomm QCC3040 processor that promises low latency thanks to the use of the aptX Adaptive bluetooth codec. The rest of the space is destined to house a 35 mAh battery.

To be able to use them with the mobile, they make use of the Bluetooth 5.2 protocol and according to the brand they offer a range of up to 10 meters without obstacles in between. What’s more, have IP54 certification and they are compatible with iOS and Android.

With regard to autonomy, the battery capacity of the helmets, 35 mAh per headset and 310 mAh for its case, allows a use for 20 hours with about 5 hours of continuous playback approximate.

Price and availability

The Redmi Buds 3 can already be purchased in Spain. In the Xiaomi store they appear as available for 39.99 euros, or for 10 euros less, remaining at 29.99 euros, if they are purchased in goboo.





