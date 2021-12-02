Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540LThis is the name of the new refrigerator that Xiaomi has begun to sell in China and that is positioned as the most advanced and comprehensive of the company, incorporating two totally independent areas.

In itself we are in front of a refrigerator «Side by Side«, That is to say, with a double door in order to make the freezing zones and keeping cold, whose dimensions are similar to each other.

Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L is a refrigerator with 540 liters of internal volume divided into uA 189-liter freezing area and a 351-liter cold storage and storage area.

Its two independent zones are divided in turn into other subzones, allowing a better conservation of meat or vegetables, as well as the cooling of beverages and other types of food. All of this is combined with a 360 ° three-dimensional air supply that allows faster cooling without generating frost or ice.

In addition, as a great novelty of this model, the Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L has an external screen from which we can view all kinds of information, from the time or date, to the internal state of the refrigerator: temperature, air quality, compressor status, etc.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L is a smart refrigerator since it has WiFi connectivity so that we can manage its operation or simply monitor it remotely from our smartphone.

As for price, the Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L is already on sale in China for 3,499 yuan, about 495 euros To the change. That is, for the moment its arrival in the Global market is ruled out.