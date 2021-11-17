As with the Redmi Note 8 2021, Xiaomi seems to have an unexpected variant of one of its cheaper terminals ready. We talk about Redmi 10 2022, a device that has already been certified in China and is apparently ready for its debut.

This is how he discovered it kacskrz who through his Twitter account shows us various images in which you can see not only the commercial name of this device, that is, Redmi 10 2022, but also its model number.

Redmi 10 2022, possible features

As we can see below, this unexpected Redmi 10 2022 has been certified under the model number 21121119SG. This in turn confirms that also it will be a Global model, hence the “G” at the end of its nomenclature.

Beyond that, everything turns out to be a mystery although the kacskrz himself assures that it is a device without 5G so its processor would be located in the entry range, probably in the case of a MediaTek Helio G Series.

In summary, Xiaomi seems to have another device ready and this time it has decided not to change its name but to borrow the one from the Redmi 10. Xiaomi stuff … and its eagerness to get new smartphones every month.