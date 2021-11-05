The MIUI development team does not rest and is constantly evolving not only to optimize the system in general, but also improving and incorporating new features in certain specific applications that we find on a regular basis installed by default on our computers.

And this is precisely the case of the MIUI camera app, which just received an update to improve its performance and usability Although, yes, we will have to wait for a stable version of it, since they are new features that we find in the last oriented Closed Beta of its China ROM.

Increased number of shortcuts to modes and automatic start of the application

In this case, the news of the MIUI camera app arrive specifically in the version v21.11.3 of the latest China Closed Beta MIUI 12.5 which, at least for the moment, we will have to wait to be able to enjoy it globally.

As we have been able to know thanks to MIUIes, there would be three main novelties with which the camera application integrated in MIUI has been equipped, all of them focused on achieving better performance and interaction with it.





The first one corresponds to the user’s ability to be able to configure a greater number of shortcuts to the different camera modes that we find in the slider bottom of the capture frame, something very useful in order to be able to quickly access any function without having to navigate through the different system menus.

The second of the novelties is to be able to configure our device so that, once we have entered the application and we are going to take the photograph, simply we can do it by touching the screen or the desired focus area of ​​our frame, something that we can activate or deactivate depending on our needs.

Lastly, a small setting has been added for allow the automatic launch of the application so that the camera responds better when launching it, something quite necessary since, on certain occasions, the time that passes since we start the app and it allows us to take the photograph, is not always the most appropriate.

As you can see, Xiaomi continues to work on making the customization layer that it includes in most of its smartphones even more complete if possible, although, unfortunately, tWe will have to wait to be able to enjoy some of the news presented in future versions of MIUI.

Source | MIUIes