Xiaomi just introduced Loop LiquidCool, a revolutionary heat dissipation system for smartphones, inspired in turn by cooling solutions already used in the aerospace industry.

Using a capillarity effect capable of attracting the liquid cooling agent to the heat source, vaporizing and then dissipating the heat to a colder area, this new system promises to revolutionize the market, saying goodbye to heat problems.

This is how Loop LiquidCool works, Xiaomi’s new heat dissipation system

In detail, this new dissipation system adds a set of pipes made up of an evaporator, a condenser, a recharging chamber and several pipes that join these zones, either transporting refrigerant in liquid or gaseous state.

In the same way as the operation of a refrigerator or an air conditioner, the evaporator steals heat from the mobile device by evaporating the refrigerant. Then it moves to the condenser, where the gas condenses back into liquid, dispersing the heat to the outside.

But where is the news? Although, this operation is the same as what we can find today in any Xiaomi, the novelty of Loop LiquidCool focuses on the one-way circulation of the coolant.

For it, Xiaomi has implemented a Tesla valve inside the recharging chamber of the Loop LiquidCool system, preventing the refrigerant in the gaseous state from moving in the wrong direction. In this way, a higher dissipation efficiency is obtained.

LiquidCool loop applied on a custom Xiaomi Mix 4

To demonstrate how this novel system works, Xiaomi has customized one of its Xiaomi Mix 4, adding a Loop LiquidCool dissipation system and testing it in a controlled environment under high-performance games like Genshin Impact.

As a result, the customized Xiaomi Mix 4 gets a maximum temperature of 47.7 ºC and the processor reduces its temperature by up to 8.6ºC compared to other vapor chamber refrigeration systems.

Thanks to the one-way circulation, gas-liquid separation and low heat resistance gas pipes of the Tesla valve, greatly reduces the temperature of the processor, thus avoiding overheating.