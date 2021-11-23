“Robust income” is an expression that appears a couple of times in Xiaomi’s new financial report, which corresponds to the end of the third quarter. A conscious certainty: if we look at the first figures, total profits amount to almost € 11 billion (78.1 billion yuan), a growth of 8.2% compared to 2020.

Furthermore, if we look at the net profit compared to the same period last year: according to the company, this adjusted net profit represents an increase of 25.4%. Maximum profitability in a period of maximum expansion and investment. How did they do it? We analyze some of its keys and its new plan focused on internet services and the IoT.

500 million users (and customers)

Let’s start with a piece of information: more than 500 million active users. This is the figure that MIUI has reached as of November 22, 2021.

A gigantic base – patronage matrix, as they would say in the jargon – that strengthens the company’s ‘Smartphone × AIoT’ strategy, a strategy that we can translate as “you enter the Xiaomi universe as a customer of one of its many smartphones and you stay for its gigantic ecosystem “.

A milestone that is linked to another revealing data: during this third quarter of 2021, Xiaomi reached 1 billion euros in revenue from Internet services alone. We are talking about mobile services such as cloud storage, payments in applications, but also in any service associated with your IoT. A very notable increase, of those that invite investors to propose megalomaniac acquisitions, of 13% compared to the same period last year. It is clear that the performance of the Xiaomi ecosystem is better than ever.





If we put our eye on China, where the company leads in televisions – despite its third place in telephony -, Xiaomi has expanded another 33%, adding 4.7 million subscribers to its pay TV service. In percentages we speak of an increase of 13.5% year-on-year. No other company in the sector has grown so much. By the way, Xiaomi currently already has a platform of free AVoD (Advertising-based Video On Demand) channels, through the Amagi service.

Growth that translates into profitability even when it comes to giving up space to sell advertising: during the third quarter of 2021, Xiaomi’s advertising revenue generated another 4.8 billion yuan (666 million euros, we did not invent the figure). The success? Derived from “a higher percentage of premium smartphone users and stronger monetization capabilities.”





It is clear that Xiaomi has managed to hit the key of “added value”. The figures are replicated outside of China, with an increase of 110.0% year-on-year and 1,500 million yuan in profits only in the mobile services section. Accounts that have led the brand to continue investing in research and development: Xiaomi has spent, during the first three quarters of 2021, about 9.3 billion yuan – almost 1.3 billion euros.

Xiaomi (and Redmi) phones for everyone

Regarding the “plan” in telephony, the movements follow a similar trend: Xiaomi has managed to position itself as a leader in 11 foreign markets and among the top five of 59 other regions, with a turnover of 40.9 billion yuan only during the last quarter.





Number 2 in Europe – with a 21.5% share -, as we have already reported on occasion, only in the third quarter of 2021 and not counting the Indian market, Xiaomi has sold almost 7 million smartphones, an increase of 130% compared to last year.

The rest of the shares, according to Canalys, is 11.5% in Latin America, 16.3% in the Middle East and 7.3% in Africa. In India, its leadership has been consolidated for 16 quarters; year and a half ruling without rival. Delirium figures that are easy to wonder about Where is the theoretical ceiling?