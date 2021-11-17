The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is one of the most popular mobiles of the company in the entry range. This has arrived in Spain only two months ago, but its official launch was three ago. Despite the fact that it has been on the market, Xiaomi seems to be already thinking about the version that it will launch for 2022.

A new Redmi 10 for 2022

Kacper, a leaker, has published on his Twitter account a record that looks like the Redmi 10 2022. In this record, the record date appears as November 16, which could indicate that They are already developing the Redmi 10 next year.

In the registry, no type of specification or characteristic is appreciated, something that no wonder when the current generation has been out three months ago.





The registration number is 21121119SG, the “G” at the end it could indicate that it corresponds to a smartphone that will be launched globally, although at the moment everything is unknown.

We will see if registering the name of this device corresponds to the great success that the current device is having or if it corresponds to a release much earlier than we expect. Anyway, it confirms the suspicions about a renewed Redmi 10 in 2022.